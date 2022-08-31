Kane Brown’s tour coming to Columbus in 2023

The famous country singer is coming to Columbus in March for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash.

Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

This concert is coming at the heels of Brown’s new album release, “Different Man,” which releases Sept. 9, the same day tickets go on sale.

The tour will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan before traveling to 23 cities across the U.S.

Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates.

Brown was previously on the Blessed & Free Tour in which he became the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.