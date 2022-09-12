Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces details of 'Ghost of Christmas Eve' tour coming to Columbus this December

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be traveling across the country for their 2022 winter tour, making a stop in Columbus on Dec. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced their 60-city tour, which will be arriving in Columbus this December.

Tickets for the concert "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" goes on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m and can be purchased through Ticketmaster's website. The Nationwide Arena concert will take place Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Goodwill Columbus and A Kid Again.

According to a release, a limited number of specially priced tickets, priced at $29, will be available for a week while supplies last.

TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows since its first touring debut, playing to approximately 18 million fans.

“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

TSO will also be stopping at Youngstown's Covelli Centre on Nov. 20, Toledo's Huntington Center on Dec. 2 and Dayton's Nutter Center on Dec. 3 where they will perform two shows.