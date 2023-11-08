Former Hocking County chief deputy charged with witness intimidation, theft in office

Caleb Moritz was indicted by a Hocking County grand jury Friday on two counts of intimidation of a witness and one count of theft in office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former chief deputy with Hocking County is facing three felony charges after what the sheriff's office called an ongoing and lengthy investigation.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details of the investigation or what led up to the charges against the former chief deputy.

According to court records, both intimidation of a witness charges stemmed from incidents that took place between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14, 2022. The theft in office charge is due to an alleged offense that took place earlier this year in April.

According to the sheriff's office, Moritz submitted his resignation notice in March. They did not indicate his last day of employment.

Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North issued the following statement after the charges were announced against Moritz: “These charges are reflective of an individual that has violated the public’s trust and the core values of our Office. Doing the right thing is never easy or everyone would be doing it, and we will continue to do the right thing while serving the citizens of Hocking County.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call the sheriff's office at 740-385-2131 or the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office investigator at 740-385-5343.