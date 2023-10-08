Man killed in shootout with Columbus police had lengthy criminal record

Austin Huntzinger, 29, was shot after Columbus police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a shopping plaza off South High Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who was fatally wounded in a shootout with the Columbus Division of Police earlier this week had a lengthy criminal record.

Austin Huntzinger, 29, was shot after Columbus police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a shopping plaza off South High Street early Wednesday morning. Police said almost immediately after officers arrived on the scene, the shootout took place.

Huntzinger was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, an arrest warrant was filed after he fled from a traffic stop after he was pulled over for expired tags on June 29.

In March 2019, records say Huntzinger was charged domestic violence. Months later, he was charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. The judge on the case, Chris Brown, gave him jail credit and released Huntzinger on community control. 10TV reached out to Brown, but he did not respond.

Columbus police say officers were in the area after receiving several calls for criminal activity Wednesday morning. Police could not confirm if Huntzinger was the suspect in the other calls.

A business owner in the area said a man, fitting Huntzinger's description, showed up with a gun and waved it at two of his workers. Surveillance video from 6:30 a.m., about 20 minutes before the shootout, shows the encounter.

“In the mind of every police officer right now is the reality of the dangers we face. Every officer knows this is a dangerous job. This is a very violent job and it is only getting worse on the streets,” said Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9 Vice President Brian Steel.

A 15-year veteran with the Columbus police was injured in the shootout. He was also taken to Grant, but is expected to be released soon. The department is not releasing the name of the officer due to Marsy's Law.

“He is in good spirits. Hopefully he will be going home to his family soon,” Steel said.

A 12-year veteran also fired their weapon during the shootout.