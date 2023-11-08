2 central Ohio men indicted related to armed robberies against US Postal workers

Two men were charged in four new armed robberies against Postal workers between late 2022 and mid-2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted two more men from central Ohio for crimes related to armed robberies against U.S. postal carriers.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said 19-year-old Cameron Newton, of Westerville, and 20-year-old Thierno Bah, of Columbus, were charged in four new armed robberies against Postal workers between late 2022 and mid-2023.

Parker said Newton and Bah allegedly used firearms and robbed postal carriers of their keys on Dec. 29, 2022, twice on Jan. 3 and May 11.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Newton’s residence in May and found the USPS key that was stolen that month. During that robbery, Parker said the postal employee was pistol-whipped with a handgun.

Investigators also found more than 100 pieces of mail, several Visa money cards with different names, a scanner and small printer with printed checks next to it, a large box containing more than 100 checks, numerous checks stuffed inside bathroom toilet bowls and a handgun.

Newton was originally charged by a criminal complaint in May. If convicted, Newton will forfeit approximately $22,000 in proceeds from the alleged miscreant conduct.

Robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Using a firearm during a crime of violence carries a penalty of at least five years and up to life in prison. Possessing a stolen Postal Service key is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.