2 central Ohio men indicted related to armed robberies against US Postal workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted two more men from central Ohio for crimes related to armed robberies against U.S. postal carriers.
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said 19-year-old Cameron Newton, of Westerville, and 20-year-old Thierno Bah, of Columbus, were charged in four new armed robberies against Postal workers between late 2022 and mid-2023.
Parker said Newton and Bah allegedly used firearms and robbed postal carriers of their keys on Dec. 29, 2022, twice on Jan. 3 and May 11.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at Newton’s residence in May and found the USPS key that was stolen that month. During that robbery, Parker said the postal employee was pistol-whipped with a handgun.
Investigators also found more than 100 pieces of mail, several Visa money cards with different names, a scanner and small printer with printed checks next to it, a large box containing more than 100 checks, numerous checks stuffed inside bathroom toilet bowls and a handgun.
Newton was originally charged by a criminal complaint in May. If convicted, Newton will forfeit approximately $22,000 in proceeds from the alleged miscreant conduct.
Robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Using a firearm during a crime of violence carries a penalty of at least five years and up to life in prison. Possessing a stolen Postal Service key is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a third suspect, 22-year-old Cody Beasley, was arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Dublin earlier this year. The arrest stems from a different case than what Newton and Bah are charged in.