Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week.

Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms.

The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests and 40 suites. Both towers are connected to each other and the Greater Columbus Convention Center by a skybridge.

In addition to a new restaurant and meeting spaces, the hotel also brought in more art to the hotel's current collection, bringing the value of art in both towers to $2.5 million, according to a release.

Executive Chef Sebastian La Rocca, who is Michelin-recognized, is leading three of the tower's four food areas. The signature restaurant, FYR, opened on Friday and features an American menu with Latin influence and local ingredients over a live fire grill.

The hotel plans to open "Stories on High," the soon-to-be tallest rooftop bar in Columbus, which will sit on the 28th floor.

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces second tower 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Guests looking to book a stay in the new tower can choose from Skyline suites and standard guest rooms.

The new tower also introduced 75,000 square feet of meeting, event and dining spaces.