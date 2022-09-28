Harlem Globetrotters coming to Columbus in December

The Globetrotters are facing the Washington Generals at the Schottenstein Center for two games on Dec. 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Columbus for their upcoming 2023 World Tour where they'll play nearly 400 games.

The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals at the Schottenstein Center for two games on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchase via Ticketmaster.

The team is nearing its 100th anniversary and has left its mark on basketball, introducing the "slam dunk," "jump shot," and "half-court hook shot." The Globetrotters were previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The team is led by a former Globetrotter star “High Rise” Barry Hardy, who is Vice President of Player Personnel and Tour Development. Head Coach on the tour is Legend “Sweet Lou” Dunbar.

The roster includes: Cherelle ‘Torch’ George, Corey ‘Thunder’ Law, Chandler ‘Bulldog’ Mack, Jahmani ‘Hot Shot’ Swanson, Latif ‘Jet’ Rivers, Rock ‘Wham’ Middleton, Fatima ‘TNT’ Lister, Donte ‘Hammer’ Harrison, and Brawley ‘Cheese’ Chisholm.