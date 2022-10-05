'PAW Patrol Live!' coming to Columbus in April

Tickets for the live performance start at $25 and will go on sale Oct. 7 through the CBUS Arts' website.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hit-television show for kids, "PAW Patrol," is coming to Columbus next year for a live, interactive show.

"PAW Patrol Live! 'Heroes Unite'" is stopping by Columbus' Ohio Theatre for six shows, running from April 7 to April 9. Tickets for the live performance start at $25 and will go on sale Oct. 7 through the CBUS Arts' website.

"Heroes Unite" is a brand-new production based on the Nickelodeon show, where audience members get to solve puzzles and help the pups make it back to "Adventure Bay."

According to a release, fans of the show will be able to help Ryder and his crew as they face yet another challenge. It's up to the pups to help Mayor Humdinger when Robo Dog gets cloned, causing chaos around the globe.