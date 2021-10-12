Ohio State campus-area property management company sued over security deposits

The class-action lawsuit against NorthSteppe Realty was filed Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A property management company in the Ohio State campus area is being sued.

The class-action lawsuit against NorthSteppe Realty was filed Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Six plaintiffs - who are either current or former students - claim for years, NorthSteppe has been systematically shortchanging its tenants when returning security deposits.

"What they said is, 'here's a vehicle by which we can shift our cost of doing business onto unsuspecting students.' It's absolutely wrong and something ought to be done about it. That's why we filed this lawsuit," attorney Jeffrey Lewis said.

The lawsuit claims NorthSteppe charges its tenants standard inflated amounts for cleaning and repairs inconsistent with the amount it owes its tenants at the end of their leases.

The lawsuit claims under Ohio law, at the end of the lease, a landlord is only entitled to deduct actual damages from the security deposit. In other words, a landlord is not permitted to make a profit on the deductions from the tenant's security deposit.

"They're passing the cost of doing business onto the tenants," Lewis's son and law clerk, Evan, said. Evan's girlfriend is one of the plaintiffs. Todd Neuman, with the firm Allen Stovall Neuman & Ashton, is Lewis's co-counsel.

According to its website, NorthSteppe operates hundreds of properties in OSU's campus area, Clintonville, Short North, German Village and Worthington.