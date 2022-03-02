City shuts down Hilltop drug house

This is the third drug house in the Hilltop to be boarded up within the last month, with two others being closed on Wheatland Avenue and Columbian Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has shut down a house in the Hilltop area that officials say was used to sell narcotics.

City Attorney Zach Klein said the city obtained an emergency court order to shut down the house located at 634 South Ogden Avenue.

According to court documents, Columbus police received a complaint about narcotics activity at the house in February 2021. Police continued to surveil the house and make undercover narcotic purchases.

Three months later during a traffic stop outside of the house, police identified people inside the vehicle as known narcotics dealers.

In November, records show police told property management about the felony narcotic activity at the house and their responsibility to address the issues. However, Klein said Columbus police continued to receive complaints of drug activity.

In January 2022, undercover officers bought crack cocaine at the house. Officers also made a traffic stop the following month when the driver admitted to buying fentanyl at the house.

The South Ogden Avenue home is located just blocks from Burroughs Elementary School, several churches, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library Hilltop Branch.

“Today’s action to take out another dangerous drug house and haven for criminal activity provides relief to those who live, work and worship in the Hilltop neighborhood. No community should have to worry about this level of criminal activity right on their doorstep,” said City Attorney Zach Klein.