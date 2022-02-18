City boards up drug house in south Columbus

Klein's office announced the City of Columbus obtained an emergency court order to shut down the house located at 448 East Hinman Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A house on the city's south side that was used to sell narcotics and traffic fentanyl was shut down on Thursday, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

Since January 2020, Klein said there have been 20 calls to the house, including narcotics complaints and reports of overdoses.

In August 2021, the Columbus Division of Police Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant at the house after reports of narcotic activity and prior investigations of the property conducted by Reynoldsburg police. Columbus police found fentanyl at the house.

Three months later, Columbus police made undercover purchases of crack cocaine at the house.

Earlier this month, police executed a search warrant at the house based on previous investigations by Whitehall police and recovered fentanyl at the house.

This is the third house boarded up by the city this week and the sixth house this month.