City shuts down house near East Columbus Elementary School for criminal, drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A house near an elementary school on the east side of Columbus was shut down due to activities related to drugs and crime, according to City Attorney Zach Klein.

His office announced Thursday that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to shut down the house located at 2996 East 6th Avenue. The house is also blocks away from East Columbus Elementary School.

According to court records, Columbus police received approximately 56 calls from February 2021 to February 2022 related to drug activity, overdoses and domestic violence.

In November 2021, Columbus police made cover purchases of fentanyl at the house. Police also executed a search warrant at the house and found a semi-automatic weapon, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs.

“Neighbors are rightly concerned by dangerous criminal activity happening on the same streets where they live, attend church, send their children to school, or operate their business,” said Klein. “Today’s action provides immediate relief to east side residents and reinforces our commitment to target drug houses and criminal activity that threaten our neighborhoods.”