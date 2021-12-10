1 kilo of fentanyl found during southwest Ohio traffic stop; Hilliard man arrested

Twenty-five-year-old Adrian Casilles, of Hilliard, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking drugs.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Hilliard man is charged in a southwest Ohio fentanyl bust, according to the Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones said deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 4 and Boymel Drive in the city of Fairfield when a kilogram of fentanyl was found during a vehicle search.

Twenty-five-year-old Adrian Casilles, of Hilliard, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking drugs.

Both charges are felonies.