1 kilo of fentanyl found during southwest Ohio traffic stop; Hilliard man arrested

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Hilliard man is charged in a southwest Ohio fentanyl bust, according to the Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Jones said deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 4 and Boymel Drive in the city of Fairfield when a kilogram of fentanyl was found during a vehicle search.
Twenty-five-year-old Adrian Casilles, of Hilliard, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking drugs.
Both charges are felonies.
“This is what happens when you bring drugs into Butler County. We take your drugs and we take you to jail,” Jones wrote in a release on Friday.