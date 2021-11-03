Troopers seize $140,000 worth of various drugs in Scioto County

Three people are charged and each face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people from Michigan are facing charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol found multiple drugs during a stop in Scioto County.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped a Toyota Corolla with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823 on Oct. 31 at 5:41 p.m.

While speaking with the occupants, troopers say they gave conflicting stories regarding their trip.

A patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search revealed marijuana in a purse, a container with a false bottom containing oxycodone and ecstasy pills and a bag in the trunk with additional drugs.

During the stop, troopers seized 1,136 grams of heroin, 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of fentanyl, 20 ecstasy pills and 50 oxycodone pills worth approximately $140,000.

The driver, 20-year-old Sierra McLean and passengers 20-year-olds Makayla Freeman and Cameron Wilborn were taken to the Scioto County Jail. They have been charged with possession of heroin of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.