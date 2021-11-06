CPD: 3 search warrants lead to finding of more than $200,000 in cash, more than $90,000 in illegal drugs, 3 guns

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is seeking indictments for multiple people over the next few months, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say the recent execution of three search warrants resulted in officers finding more than $200,000 in cash and more than 900 grams of illegal drugs.

Police posted on social media that CPD officers and officials from the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force executed three search warrants on the city's west side and in the Linden area between Nov. 3 and 4.

Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force & CPD officers executed 3 search warrants-city’s west side & Linden area.



👉$204,685

👉934.50 grams Crack Cocaine/Fentanyl *Street value $93,450

👉3 Guns

👉Drug Press

👉Electronic Evidence pertinent to the human trafficking investigation pic.twitter.com/KhBxYMiGcj — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 6, 2021

Officials say a total of 917 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl, $188,905 in cash and two guns, including a stolen one, and a large amount of electronic evidence related to a human trafficking investigation was seized on Nov. 3.

Information found by police during two initial search warrants led to a third search warrant being executed on Nov. 4. During that search search, officers found $15,780.19 in cash, 17.5 grams of cocaine, one gun and a drug press.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.