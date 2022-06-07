Help still available for AEP Ohio customers after outages

While most of the $1.5 million in funds AEP distributed through four local non-profits has been claimed, there are still options for families in need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mid-June storms, extreme heat and forced outages knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of AEP Ohio customers around the state. Many households and businesses were without power for days, losing food, medicine and, in some cases, being forced to find other accommodations.

Many customers made pleas for reimbursement for the losses, and AEP Ohio responded with an announcement of $1 million in funds that would be distributed equally among four local non-profits – Mid-Ohio Food Collective, IMPACT Community Action, LifeCare Alliance and the Columbus Urban League.

Mid-Ohio purchased more food to stock its shelves; IMPACT Community Action distributed 900 $250 gift cards; LifeCare Alliance created a food replacement program; and the Columbus Urban League opened an online portal to apply for up to $500 to be distributed via virtual gift card, direct deposit or mailed paper check.

The Columbus Urban League exhausted all of its funds with distributions to roughly 2,400 households. There were 330 denials, mostly because zip codes did not match where the outages happened, another member of the household already had applied, or help already had been received through one of the other non-profits. Those 65 and older also were prioritized.

LifeCare Alliance is still able to help, however. The agency has distributed nearly 2,000 meals. But more are still available. Those in need of help can visit the website and click on the referrals link at the top of the page. When filling out the form, customers should select the AEP Ohio Food Replacement program. A representative will be in touch to set up a process for getting those meals.