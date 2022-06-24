2 outages leave approximately 6,000 AEP Ohio customers without power in Columbus

The power went out Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Approximately 6,000 AEP Ohio customers lost power in Columbus Friday evening and crews are working to fix the issues.

The first outage happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the northeast part of the city in the vicinity of Morse Road and Hamilton Road. The power company told 10TV more than 4,200 customers lost power due to an issue at a substation.

The northeast outage is expected to last until 9:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. according to the AEP Ohio outage map.