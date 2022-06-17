AEP Ohio to provide $1 million for residents impacted by emergency outages

The company said the financial contribution will come from the AEP Ohio Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio announced Friday the company will provide $1 million to help residents who were impacted by the emergency outages this week.

The company said the financial contribution will come from the AEP Ohio Fund of the Columbus Foundation and will be used to help relieve the financial burdens of these residents.

The company said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.

Due to the extreme heat on Tuesday, some of the remaining lines became overloaded, causing the company to take customers offline throughout the day to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages.

At Tuesday’s 9 p.m. peak, AEP Ohio says nearly 250,00 customers across the state were without power, including 170,000 in central Ohio.

In an update Wednesday evening, AEP Ohio said crews had made significant progress repairing damage to the transmission lines and allowed them restore power to Columbus by early Thursday morning.

“This week, extreme storms, followed by extremely hot weather resulted in a unique situation where power outages throughout Columbus had to be taken to prevent wider spread outages, which created challenges for many Franklin County residents,” AEP Ohio said in a released statement.