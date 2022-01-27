Ohio's first Gucci store to open in Columbus

The store is expected to open this spring.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new luxury fashion outlet is opening in central Ohio later this year.

Gucci announced its opening its first store in the state at Easton Town Center.

The luxury Italian fashion house joins more than 250 other fashion, dining and entertainment businesses.

The store will be about 5,000 square feet and will be the first freestanding location in Ohio. It will be adjacent to Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co at 4120 The Strand East.

“Gucci’s selection of Easton Town Center as its flagship location in Ohio further enhances our luxury lineup, making Easton the regional destination for the most sought after luxury goods,” said Heather Kovello, Vice President of Leasing, Steiner + Associates.

More than 20 businesses opened up in Easton last year.

The store is set to open this spring.