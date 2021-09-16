5 new restaurants, shops open at Easton Town Center with 3 more on the way

Three of the shops will have their first locations in Ohio while this will be the first Columbus location for three other businesses.

EASTON, Ohio — Eight more retail stores or restaurants are coming to or have already opened at Easton Town Center.

The shops range from clothing stores and beauty shops to a pizza shop and even a piano store.

Opening Soon:

Levi's: Opening Sept. 21 — 3980 Easton Station (First in Ohio)

Boss Gal Beauty Bar: Opening Sept. 26 — 4129 Worth Avenue

Glenn Avenue Soap Company: Opening in October — Easton Station Building

Now Open:

Urban Outfitters — 4074 New Bond Street (Only Columbus location)

Fay's Crepes — 3951 Easton Square Place (Only Columbus location)

Sono Wood Fired — 4055 The Strand W (First in Ohio)

Pho Social — 3991 Worth Avenue (First in Ohio)

Solich Piano — 4194 Easton Gateway Drive (Only Columbus location)

The eight new stores are joining the more than 250 other fashion, dining and entertainment shops.