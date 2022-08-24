Grove City police officers welcome students back on first day of class

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Students in the South-Western City School District received a special welcome back for their first day of school Wednesday.
Uniformed officers with the Grove City Division of Police lined the sidewalks and welcomed students back.
"You guys have a good day!" Lieutenant Jason Stern said as students walked into school.
“I think it makes me feel much more safe, especially with all the chaos in the world. Today, I like that they are present. My kiddos feel safer,” said mom, Jessica Duby.
School leaders appreciate the relationships it builds, seeing the friendly faces on day one.
“I think it's reassurance. I think it's definitely a community sense of belonging and connectivity that is just reassuring for families to see as they arrive on campus and see those connections that start with our littles in kindergarten and as they go up through the DARE program,” said Evan Debo, Executive Director of Communications for Southwestern City Schools.