Students begin school year remotely as Columbus teachers' strike enters third day

A federal mediator overseeing negotiations has called for the board and the union to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district began the school year remotely on Wednesday as teachers walked the picket lines for the third straight day.

While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.

As of 11:20 p.m., there has been no new information from either the board or the union about what has happened in the meeting.

The board held an emergency meeting Monday night that lasted several hours. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said the organization was "working to find a collaborative path forward" but had no action to report.

The CEA said they are ready to negotiate.

"If they were to call us right here today we would go back to the table and finish this and get our kids back in school," said CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes.

The district's final offer included an increase in pay and a promise to fix problematic conditions inside the district's buildings, but the union wants specific contract language that will guarantee when and how the district will fix those issues.

Both sides met nearly two dozen times since March, but never came to terms on a contract.

Until a new contract is agreed to, students will learn remotely through a plan laid out by the district earlier this month. The City of Columbus is opening up nine recreation centers across the city to give students a safe space to learn online.

Below is a breakdown of some of the district's remote learning plans and answers to frequently asked questions.

Online resources for students and parents

The district posted a resource guide on its website to help navigate students and parents through online instructions. The district said this option allows educators the ability to present students with lessons they can complete independently.

Who will provide online instruction?

Columbus City Schools plans to use substitute teachers and other district staff to provide online instruction during the strike.

Last week, the district said it had 600 substitutes available. The school board approved paying substitutes an additional $100 a week as an incentive to get more hired.

Are students required to attend school online?

Yes, students are still required to attend or participate in online instruction during the strike. Public education is required under Ohio law, and the district says an employee strike is not a valid excuse for a student's absence.

Where can students go?

The City of Columbus is designating nine community centers to open for students to participate in remote learning. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meals for students

CCS provides free breakfast and lunch for all students. During the strike, students will be provided with “grab and go” meals at 25 designated school sites across the city.

The meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.