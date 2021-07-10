Police: Man fatally shoots 32-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at him in German Village

The shooting happened at the corner of Willow Street and Lazelle Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead and another 36-year-old man injured after a shooting in German Village late Wednesday night.

Columbus police responded to the 600 block of Lazelle Street shortly after 11:30 p.m., where they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. According to police, the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

Prior to heading into surgery, the 36-year-old man told investigators the other man had approached him and shot him in the leg. The man, who police say is a CCW permit holder, fired shots in return, fatally wounding the man.

Police recovered two handguns at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but there have been no charges filed at this time. Police have not yet identified the suspect.