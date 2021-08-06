Funeral arrangements announced for Nelsonville police officer who died in crash

Nelsonville police say Dawley's funeral services will be held at Nelsonville-York High School at 11 a.m. on August 11.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Nelsonville police officer who died in a crash this week.

Nelsonville police said officer Scott Dawley, 43, was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at East Canal Street near Hocking Street on Tuesday.

Police said Dawley was responding to a report of shots fired just before 2:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Dawley was flown to O'Bleness hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville police say Dawley's funeral services will be held at Nelsonville-York High School at 11 a.m. on August 11. Dawley will then be buried at Carbon Hill Cemetery.

Dawley, a 7-year veteran of the Nelsonville Police Department, leaves behind his wife and four kids.