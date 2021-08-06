Funeral arrangements announced for Nelsonville police officer who died in crash

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Nelsonville police officer who died in a crash this week.
Nelsonville police said officer Scott Dawley, 43, was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at East Canal Street near Hocking Street on Tuesday.
Police said Dawley was responding to a report of shots fired just before 2:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Dawley was flown to O'Bleness hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Nelsonville police say Dawley's funeral services will be held at Nelsonville-York High School at 11 a.m. on August 11. Dawley will then be buried at Carbon Hill Cemetery.
Dawley, a 7-year veteran of the Nelsonville Police Department, leaves behind his wife and four kids.
In lieu of flowers, Dawley's family is suggesting memorial contributions be made to the Nelsonville Home and Savings Bank on West Washington Street.