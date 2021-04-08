'It's devastating': Nelsonville police remember officer who died in crash

Nelsonville police officer Scott Dawley died in a crash Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Scott Fitch said he plans to retire Dawley's unit number to honor him.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — In the small-sized town of Nelsonville, everyone knew just about everyone.

But more than 24 hours later, the city is still in shock. Their beloved officer Scott Dawley died in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

“Here we were just talking to him just yesterday and…today you know, he's gone,” said Chief Scott Fitch. “It's devastating to see his you know his kids and his wife. It's just devastating to see the kind of pain and grief that they're going through right now."

Officer Dawley served as an officer for the city of Nelsonville for seven years.

Chief Fitch said the station had an empty feeling.

"This is where you expect to see him,” he said, pointing towards Dawley's empty desk. "And like I said it's just problematic when you don't see him sitting there."

Chief Fitch said there's only one right way to honor the man so many loved and respected.

“I want to retire his unit #308 because as long as Nelsonville PD, he'll be the only #308 I think of,” Fitch said.

Fitch said he wants those who knew Dawley to remember his big personality and huge smile. He said officer Dawley set an example that he wants all his younger officers to follow.

Chief Fitch is positive that during this tragedy in this small town, officer Dawley's family, now, will be taken care of.

"As long as we have the memories of him, he'll always be in our hearts and our minds. And I have confidence with the love and support that the community's showing his family that they're going to get through this,” said Chief Fitch.