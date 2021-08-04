DeWine orders flags to half-staff honoring Nelsonville police officer killed in crash

Officer Scott Dawley was killed in a three-vehicle crash at East Canal Street near Hocking Street on Tuesday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the life of a Nelsonville police officer who died.

Dawley was flown to O'Bleness hospital in Athens where he was later pronounced dead. He was just 43.

To honor his life, DeWine has ordered all U.S. and state of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on public grounds and buildings throughout Athens County, as well as at the Statehouse, at Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of Dawley’s funeral.