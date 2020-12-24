'I don't want to forget about him': Andre' Hill remembered as father, excellent cook

Hill was shot and killed Dec. 22 by Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Candles have been placed in a northwest Columbus neighborhood in memory of Andre' Hill.

Hill, who is Black, was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday on Oberlin Drive.

Mary Counter lives in the neighborhood and is the mother of a Black son.

She said the deadly shooting hits home for her.

"There is a mom out there similar to me in age. My son is similar in age to that man and it’s an unbearable thought that she had to lose her child for what appears doesn't have any valid reason,” Counter said. “This is a dead human being. He deserves to be remembered. I'm very sad to have the loss, but I don't want to forget about him either."

Counter said she did not hear anything such as gunshots or commands from an officer.

She says she woke up to her front yard covered in crime scene tape.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Oberlin Drive just after 1:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency call about a man sitting in an SUV, turning it on and off.

The Columbus Division of Police said the officers arrived at the scene, saw a garage door open and a man was inside.

The man, later identified as Hill, walked towards the officers with a cell phone in his left hand. Officer Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran with the division, shot Hill.

He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Coy did not turn his body camera until after the shooting, but the technology within the camera records a 60-second look back, however, it does not have audio.

Coy has been relieved of his duties and has turned in his badge and gun.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Hill's Facebook page states he attended Northland High School and went to Hocking College. His page says he graduated in 1995.

A friend of Hill's told 10TV he grew up in the Brentnell neighborhood of Columbus and was known as a shy kid.

One friend said that she remembered him as an excellent cook and thought he was working at a restaurant downtown.

That friend, and Mayor Andrew Ginther, also say he is the father of a daughter.