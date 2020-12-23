City identifies Columbus police officer who fatally shot Andre' Hill

Hill was shot early Tuesday morning after police responded to a report of a suspicious car.

The City of Columbus has identified the police officer who shot and killed a Black man responding to a non-emergency call early Tuesday morning.

The man, 47-year-old Andre' Hill, was identified to 10TV by his family members Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Oberlin Drive in northwest Columbus just after 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

One of those officers was Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran with the division.

The Department of Public Safety said officers arrived on the scene and saw Hill inside an open garage. A preliminary investigation indicates Hill was visiting someone at the home.

Hill walked toward the officers with a cell phone in his left hand, according to the department. Officer Coy fired his weapon, striking Hill.

He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Coy did not turn on his body-worn camera before the incident.

While the camera features a function that collects a 60-second lookback before being turned on, it does not record audio so it is not known what was said by either Hill or Coy before the shooting.

The dashcam in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part because the officers were on a non-emergency run without lights or sirens.

Public safety also said the body-worn camera footage also documents a delay in the rendering of first-aid to Hill.

Coy was been relieved from duty and has turned in his badge and gun.