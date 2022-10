The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.

A teenage girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.