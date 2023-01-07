Here's where you can celebrate 4th of July and see fireworks in central Ohio

Several communities throughout central Ohio have announced the return of their Independence Day celebrations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School is out, summer is here and that means Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner!

Several communities throughout central Ohio have announced the return of their Independence Day celebrations.

You can find a growing list of fireworks displays, parades and more below:

June 30

Ashville: The city's Independence Day celebration spans five days, with a fireworks show wrapping up the celebration at 10 p.m. on July 4.

July 1

Hilliard: Freedom Fest begins at noon at Municipal Park with a fireworks celebration beginning at dusk.

Lakeview: Indian Lake Beach Spectacular kicks off at 10 p.m.

Pataskala: Fireworks will be held at Foundation Park.

July 2

Johnstown: Johnstown fireworks will be set off at dusk behind the middle school.

July 3

Columbus: Red White & BOOM! activities start at noon, with the fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

Pickerington: The firework show will happen at Pickerington High School Central beginning at 10 p.m. with the parade happening the following day at 10 a.m.

Reynoldsburg: Gates open at 6 p.m. at Civic Park and the fireworks show is at 9:45 p.m. with a parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Whitehall: There will be a fireworks viewing party at Whitehall Yearling High School from 6-10 p.m.

July 4

Bexley: The city's parade starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be evening celebrations around 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Dublin: It's a whole day full of events. At 8 a.m, the annual Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby will take place at Avery Park Pond. The parade will then begin at 11 a.m. in Historic Dublin. The fireworks show starts around 9:50 p.m.

Grove City: Fireworks will be launched from Murfin Fields starting at dusk.

Groveport: Parade begins at 11 a.m. beginning at Richardson Road and travels west on Main Street. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Lancaster: Lancaster's Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. and the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Marion: The Fourth of July festivities will take place during the Marion County Fair. The fireworks event will start around 10 p.m.

New Albany: The annual parade and festival begins at 9:45 a.m. and lasts through the fireworks show at New Albany Middle School.

Plain City: A patriotic parade begins at 10 a.m. starting at Pastime Park, down Chillicothe Street and Main Street before heading back to the park. Fireworks kick off at 9:45 p.m.

Sunbury: To kick of the Fourth of July, the city will be hosting a parade at 10 a.m. near Town Square. Fireworks are set to start at dusk.

Upper Arlington: The UA will kick off the Fourth of July with a parade at 9 a.m., a party in Northam Park at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Westerville: Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Independence Day parade will step off on State Street. The fireworks will begin at the conclusion of the last concert at Westerville Sports Complex, at about 9:45 p.m.

West Jefferson: West Jefferson will be holding their parade at 10 a.m. downtown with fireworks set to start at 10 p.m.