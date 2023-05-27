3 Columbus pools opening Memorial Day weekend; city still in need of lifeguards

Several communities around Columbus have also announced the scheduled openings of their pools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has officially kicked off the swimming season at three of the city’s outdoor pools with the rest opening soon.

Dodge, Driving Parking and Tuttle pools will be open May 27 through May 29 and then the following weekend of June 3-4. All pools will officially open for the season on June 10.

The full list of city pools is listed below:

Dodge Swimming Pool

645 Sullivant Ave.

645 Sullivant Ave. Driving Park Pool

1100 Rhoads Ave.

1100 Rhoads Ave. Glenwood Swimming Pool

1888 Fairmont Ave.

1888 Fairmont Ave. Lincoln Swimming Pool

570 Woodrow Ave.

570 Woodrow Ave. Marion Franklin Swimming Pool

2699 Lockbourne Rd.

2699 Lockbourne Rd. Maryland Swimming Pool

1380 Atcheson St.

1380 Atcheson St. Tuttle Swimming Pool

240 W. Oakland Ave.

240 W. Oakland Ave. Windsor Swimming Pool

1300 Windsor Ave.

Admission is $1 per person.

“Summer is an exciting time in our city, and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is proud to offer a wide array of activities, classes, programs and events for members of our community to enjoy,” said Bernita A. Reese, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “Whether it’s cooling off in a pool, signing up for a sports league, taking an art class, or walking in one of our trails, there is plenty to choose from. Our goal, as always, is to provide free and affordable ways for residents to enjoy everything that Columbus has to offer. I look forward to seeing our community members enjoying Columbus as we enjoy what is sure to be a great summer!”

For those just looking for a quick cool down, the city also offers four different spraygrounds. All are set to open on May 27 and will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The locations of the spraygrounds are as follows:

*Note: Locations will be closed on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

Barnett

Blackburn

Linden

Scioto Southland

The city will be hosting swim lessons at most of the pools. Each session costs $15.

The department said they are still in need of lifeguards for the summer. On top of making $20 an hour, there is a $500 end-of-season incentive for those interested in becoming a lifeguard.

North Pool

5660 Dublinshire Dr.

South Pool

6363 Woerner Temple Rd.

Hours of operation:

May 27 – Aug. 15: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 16 – Aug. 18: 4 – 8 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Aug. 20: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 21 – Aug. 25: 4 – 8 p.m.

Aug. 26 – Aug. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Sept 1: 4 – 8 p.m.

Sept. 2 – Sept. 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The city of Dublin's two community pools opened up to the public on May 27. The cost for an individual adult daily pass is $10 for a resident and $12 for the guest of a resident. Children between the ages of three and 17 get in for $9 if they're residents and $11 if not. Season passes are available for purchase.

Hunters Ridge Pool

341 Harrow Blvd.

Gahanna Swimming Pool

148 Parkland Dr.



Gahanna Swimming Pool opens May 28, while the Hunters Ridge Pool opens the day before. Both pools will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The splash pad at Gahanna Swimming Pool is open daily from May to October from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Find membership prices here.

Hilliard Family Aquatic Center

3850 Veterans Memorial Drive

Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool

4450 Schirtzinger Road

Both pools open Saturday, May 27. Pool memberships are required, though non-member guests can register for a visitor pass to gain entry.

Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Devon Pool

2070 S Mallway Dr.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

Tremont Pool

3600 Tremont Rd.

The city’s three outdoor pools open to the public on Saturday, May 27. The price of daily admission for residents is $10 and $14 for those who are non-residents without a season pass. Costs of season passes can be found here.

Hours of operation:

Devon Pool: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to sunset; Friday 10 a.m. to sunset; Saturday 10 a.m. to sunset; Sunday noon to sunset

Reed Road Water Park: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Tremont Pool: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Worthington Pools

400 W Dublin Granville Rd