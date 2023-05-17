Zoombezi Bay announces summer schedule, new features for 2023 season

On May 20 and 21, the water park will be open for all guests and season pass holders from 10:30 a.m. to 6 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sneak peek weekend at its water park, Zoombezi Bay, to get ready for the summer and celebrate its 15th anniversary.

On May 20 and 21, the water park will be open for all guests and season pass holders from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular season for Zoombezi Bay starts on May 27 and ends on Aug. 13. The water park will then be open only on weekends from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4. Officials say ZOMBIEzi Bay will return on Sept. 22.

The zoo says there are new features for guests to check out this year, including:

Pelican Point, where children can interact and see aquatic animals and experience small waterslides.

Sam Pelican, the new aquatic character ambassador for Zoombezi Bay. Families can see him starting May 27.

15th-anniversary Splash Bash, the waterpark party that runs from May 27 to June 15. Guests can hang with the character ambassadors, enjoy food and drinks and listen to music from the year 2008.

Shade Structures, where guests can enjoy the six new structures found at the Wild Tides wave pool, Cyclone pool area and Pelican Point.

The zoo says during the season, guests can take part in other family-fun events:

Season Pass Appreciation Day on May 26

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Zoombezi Bay Summer Nights

Water Park After Dark

Christmas in July

Zoombezi Bay Sensory-Friendly After-Hours Event.

ZOMBIEzi Bay