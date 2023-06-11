Where to go berry picking this summer near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the many great things about summer is the access to local farm fresh ingredients. From fresh berries to watermelon to corn to tomatoes, there’s a lot of delicious food available for low prices.
If you’re tired of shopping for those fresh foods at the grocery store, there are some great, local options to choose from. A visit to these farms could make not only a delicious meal but also a great day activity for the whole family.
Note: Many of these farms do not accept credit or debit cards. Check ahead before going by calling the business or visiting its website.
Berry farms
Doran’s Farm Market
5462 Babbitt Rd, New Albany
Summer strawberry picking is underway at Doran’s Farm Market. In addition to picking up some fresh berries, the farm also offers green onions, rhubarb, red and yellow onions, potatoes, local honey and maple syrup.
Hann Farms
4600 Lockbourne Rd, Columbus
To kick the summer season off, Hann Farms has fresh strawberries available to be picked. The farm also offers several other fruits and vegetables, including green beans, half runner beans, cucumbers, yellow squash, bell peppers, South Carolina white and yellow peaches, Georgia watermelons and cantaloupes.
Jacquemin Farms
7437 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City
From Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., Jacquemin Farms offers pre-picked fresh berries at $7.50 per quart. U-pick begins June 12 and allows visitors to explore the farms on their own.
Legend Hills Orchard
11335 Reynolds Rd, Utica
If you're looking to grab some fruits and veggies this summer, you can swing by this orchard that's open all year. You'll find peaches, strawberries, apples and various vegetables on over 130 acres in Licking County.
Lynd Fruit Farm
3131 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd, Alexandria
Lynd Fruit Farm’s U-Pick begins in mid-June for berries. For information on other fresh picking opportunities, visit the farm’s website.
Mitchell’s Berries
9331 Mitchell-Dewitt Rd, Plain City
From fruits to flowers to vegetables, Mitchell’s Berries has something for everyone. The farm listed on its website that strawberries may be limited this year due to hail damage, so picking is by reservation only. Find more information about available dates on their website.
The Berry Farm
2451 OH-245 W, West Liberty
Strawberry picking season began late May and will continue for 20 days. Check the farm's Facebook page for periodic updates on berry availability.
Wenger's Produce
3836 County Rd 29, West Liberty
This farm, produce, deli combo location offers plenty of options for those looking for fresh ingredients. Strawberry picking opportunities will be announced on Facebook.