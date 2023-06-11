Where to go berry picking this summer near Columbus

From fresh berries to watermelon to corn to tomatoes, there’s a lot of delicious food available for low prices in the central Ohio area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the many great things about summer is the access to local farm fresh ingredients. From fresh berries to watermelon to corn to tomatoes, there’s a lot of delicious food available for low prices.

If you’re tired of shopping for those fresh foods at the grocery store, there are some great, local options to choose from. A visit to these farms could make not only a delicious meal but also a great day activity for the whole family.



Note: Many of these farms do not accept credit or debit cards. Check ahead before going by calling the business or visiting its website.

Berry farms

Doran’s Farm Market

5462 Babbitt Rd, New Albany

Summer strawberry picking is underway at Doran’s Farm Market. In addition to picking up some fresh berries, the farm also offers green onions, rhubarb, red and yellow onions, potatoes, local honey and maple syrup.

Strawberry Season begins tomorrow 5/30. Our hours while supplies last are Monday-Thursday 8am-7pm & Friday-Sunday...

Hann Farms

4600 Lockbourne Rd, Columbus

To kick the summer season off, Hann Farms has fresh strawberries available to be picked. The farm also offers several other fruits and vegetables, including green beans, half runner beans, cucumbers, yellow squash, bell peppers, South Carolina white and yellow peaches, Georgia watermelons and cantaloupes.

Jacquemin Farms

7437 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City

From Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., Jacquemin Farms offers pre-picked fresh berries at $7.50 per quart. U-pick begins June 12 and allows visitors to explore the farms on their own.

Legend Hills Orchard

11335 Reynolds Rd, Utica

If you're looking to grab some fruits and veggies this summer, you can swing by this orchard that's open all year. You'll find peaches, strawberries, apples and various vegetables on over 130 acres in Licking County.

🍓Finally some local strawberries!!! Available while supplies last! Call 740-892-2498 for availability or to reserve for same day pick up!

Lynd Fruit Farm

3131 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd, Alexandria

Lynd Fruit Farm’s U-Pick begins in mid-June for berries. For information on other fresh picking opportunities, visit the farm’s website.

BOTH SC Strawberries & Freestone GA Peaches are available at the market now!

Mitchell’s Berries

9331 Mitchell-Dewitt Rd, Plain City

From fruits to flowers to vegetables, Mitchell’s Berries has something for everyone. The farm listed on its website that strawberries may be limited this year due to hail damage, so picking is by reservation only. Find more information about available dates on their website.

💗🍓It's time to pick some berries! 🍓🍓 🍓Please sign up for preferred picking intel (our weekly emails) on our website. I'...

The Berry Farm

2451 OH-245 W, West Liberty

Strawberry picking season began late May and will continue for 20 days. Check the farm's Facebook page for periodic updates on berry availability.

**BIG NEWS** We are opening U-Pick again periodically until the end of the season. (While supply lasts) 9:00-1:00pm...

Wenger's Produce

3836 County Rd 29, West Liberty