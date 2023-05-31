2023 Pride Month: Events happening in and around Columbus

10TV has your list of events being held around Columbus celebrating Pride Month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — June marks Pride Month, and to celebrate, Columbus communities and businesses are holding events.

The Stonewall Columbus Pride March will be returning this year with thousands expected to march in the event.

The march will begin on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. on Broad and North High streets with the procession heading north toward Goodale Park.

In addition to the Pride March, several businesses, organizations and cities will be holding their own events in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

List of Pride events happening this month

Friday, June 2

Saturday, June 3

Delaware Pride Festival – 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 11

Upper Arlington Pride - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About Pride Month

While there are celebrations and other gatherings all year in support of the LGBTQ+ community, there typically are many pride-themed events during June. How did that come to be?

It’s in recognition of the Stonewall riots in New York City, which happened on June 28, 1969. On that day, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular hangout in Greenwich Village for many in the queer community. The rough treatment of patrons from police led to days of protests and riots and was a significant catalyst for the gay rights movement in the U.S.

When did June officially become designated as Pride Month? According to the Library of Congress, this tracks back to June 11, 1999, when President Bill Clinton declared a formal proclamation issuing June “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.”

In June 2009, President Barack Obama also issued a proclamation for Lesbian, Gay Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, which celebrated the contributions made by LGBTQ+ Americans and acknowledged broader initiatives like the HIV pandemic.

But celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community are not just limited to June, according to Emily O’Hara, a spokesperson for GLAAD.