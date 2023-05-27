Columbus Summer Beerfest returning to KEMBA Live!

Aside from sampling drinks, there will also be live music, lawn games and a silent disco.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2023 Columbus Summer Beerfest is returning to KEMBA Live! in August for its 11th year.

The festival happens twice a year, in the winter and summer, bringing craft enthusiasts to downtown Columbus. This year’s Beerfest is taking place Aug. 12 at 405 Neil Ave.

Breweries from all over the city are expected to participate and event organizers say they expect more than 150 craft brews to be at the festival and selections of craft wines.

Aside from sampling drinks, there will also be live music, lawn games and a silent disco.

Early admission and designated driver tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices will increase on June 12 when regular admission goes on sale.

Regular admission prices are as follows:

$35 if purchased on June 12

$40 June 13 through July 31

$45 Aug. 1 through Aug. 11

$50 if purchased on the day of the event

*Note: Minors will not be allowed at the event.

Proceeds for the event go to the Columbus Summer Beerfest’s nonprofit partner, Animal Rescue Partners. The organization helps find forever homes for animals in need.

For more information, visit the festival's website.

