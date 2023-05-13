Franklin Park Conservatory hosting new ‘Explore Nights’ this summer

The first of the Conservatory Explore Nights will kick off on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For three nights this summer, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be hosting “Explore Nights” with food trucks, live entertainment, cocktails, crafts and more.

The conservatory will be open late for the new special engagement in June, July and August, according to a release.

Tickets for the events are available for purchase on the FPC’s website . Special engagement admission rates are $26 for ages 13-59 and $15.50 for children ages three to 12.

The first of the Conservatory Explore Nights will kick off on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The June event titled, “Backyard Bug Adventures,” will be an interactive event where visitors can explore Ohio native bugs and learn how to identify the different insects.

During the event, families will be tasked with finding hidden bugs throughout the conservatory as part of a scavenger hunt. Those that complete the scavenger hunt will earn a prize.

Throughout the night, food from the Big Bite Food Truck, Graeter’s Ice Cream Cart and FPC’s Food Truck will be available for purchase. There will also be a signature cocktail for adults called, The Creepy Crawler, and a non-alcoholic drink for kids called, Bug Juice.

On July 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the themed night will be Red, White & Bloom.

Visitors will be able to create their own flowers and search for colors and patterns throughout the gardens for a scavenger hunt. During the event, there will be opportunities to see chalk artist Lori Hughes and watch The Shazzbots perform.

Food from Tortilla Street Food Truck, ChillJoy Ice Cream and Shaved Ice and FPC’s Food Truck will be available at the event. The night’s themed cocktail for adults is a Red Vodka Spritzer and kids will be offered a mocktail called, The Little Firework.

The final themed night on Aug. 5 is called Splish, Splash, Explore and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the water-themed event, families will be able to explore insects living in local streams and ponds. The conservatory is also bringing in a mermaid who will be in Sandstone Creek for families to see.