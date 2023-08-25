Family remembers good Samaritan victim in AutoZone shooting

Police found 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres who was shot during what police say was an attempted armed robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday night, police said Alejandro Farjado-Torres was shot and killed at AutoZone on Sancus Boulevard near Polaris Parkway.

They said he was a customer at the store when he intervened in an armed robbery attempt. Police said he appeared to be a good Samaritan.

His family said they are devastated by this loss and are not surprised he tried to stop the robbery.

“He was strong-willed, passionate. Very passionate about a lot of things like rights and justice. Always trying to be a superhero,” said Selvya Fajardo, Farjado-Torres's sister.

Fajardo said they come from a big, tight-knit family.

They immigrated here from Nicaragua, and have called Columbus home ever since.

“He was a loving, caring person. He would do anything for anyone who needed help. He put other people before his own needs most of the time,” she said.

Farjado-Torres was supposed to get married soon. But, his family said the center of his life was his son, Alexander, who has cerebral palsy.

“There is nothing he wouldn’t do for him. He is the reason he kept pushing through. There’s kids who really depend on their parents like my nephew, and he will never be the same without him,” Fajardo said.

The family wants answers to his death. They said Alejandro’s life was too short, and they want justice.