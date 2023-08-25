2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of customer who intervened during AutoZone robbery

Police said the suspects are believed to be connected to multiple armed robberies targeting Columbus-area auto parts retailers.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting at an AutoZone store near Polaris on Thursday.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers were called to the store located at 8338 Sancus Blvd., just south of Polaris Parkway. Police found 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres who was shot during what police say was an attempted armed robbery. He was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m.

Police say that Fajardo-Torres was a patron who intervened in the robbery.

An 18-year-old man, who works at the store, was suffering from an injury stemming from blunt-force trauma, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has linked the homicide to multiple recent armed robberies targeting local auto parts retailers.

Police released two surveillance images and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they believe are involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

...