1 fatally shot at AutoZone store near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot inside an AutoZone store on the north side of Columbus on Thursday.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the store located at 8338 Sancus Blvd., just south of Polaris Parkway, around 5:10 p.m.

Police said one victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:19 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was an employee. Police did not provide any information about a suspect.

