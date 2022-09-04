Guernsey County community mourns fallen Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy at funeral

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy passed away on March 19 in Bodo, Norway.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Guernsey County community gathered to pay tribute to an American hero.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy was one of four Marines killed last month in a training exercise crash in Norway.

"Gunnery Sgt. Speedy is a hero, but in the background, his family is heroes because they supported him while he was doing his job," said Charles Alloway, the District 5 ride captain for the Ohio Patriot Guard.

"He was a happy person, a family-loving person who loved his daughter tremendously and his mom and dad. He was my friend," said Frank Sparkman.

"He was just enjoyable to be around. He followed in his dad's footsteps," said Bob Oakley, a family friend.

A visitation was held at the Stop Nine Church of Christ in Byesville. The family held a private service, and a public graveside services at Northwood Cemetery. Rifle Co L, 3d Bn, 25th Marines, locally known as the Lima Company 3/25 conducted the Military Services.