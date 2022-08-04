Visitation held in Byesville for fallen Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy

Charles said he looked up to his brother his whole life. The shoes he wore Friday were a special tribute to his brother's passion.



“He was a skateboarder. He skateboarded all the time, he was really good. I tried to do it with him as a kid, [but] I wasn't very good. So we all decided to wear Vans what he would want us to do. That's what we decided to wear in his honor,” Charles said.



One marine drove more than an hour and a half to pay his respects.



“I came here to pay my respects to Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy,” said Jim Mounts, a Marine from Steubenville. “As Marines, you should know we are a tight-knit fraternity. Not only are we warriors for our country for our God, but we are warriors for each other.”



Charles said he and his family are thankful for that support as they prepare to say their final goodbyes to a man who was a brother, son, husband, and father.



“I guess the best word would be at ease. That would be the best thing. We know he's home, he's back where he grew up. I think that's the best words for it we're at ease now,” he said.



A private funeral service will be held Saturday and Gunnery Sgt. Speedy will be buried in Cambridge. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.