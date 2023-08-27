Police: Two 13-year-old boys charged in connection to fatal shooting at Easton mall

Police did not provide details on what led up to the shooting that left a juvenile dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of another juvenile at Easton Town Center on Sunday.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the mall around 6:15 p.m. on a report that someone was shot in front of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Police said that an officer responded to the area within one minute and began performing CPR on the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken to Mount Carmel East and pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Columbus police initially told 10TV that there were three people injured in the shooting, but later clarified in a press briefing that there was only one shooting victim.

Police said it is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident. The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting and many people inside the mall were eventually evacuated.

Multiple juveniles were detained at the scene. After further investigation, detectives determined charges against two juveniles connected to the fatal shooting. One of them is charged with murder and the other is charged with obstructing justice.

More than one gun was reportedly recovered from the scene. Police did not provide details on what led up to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

During the press briefing with Columbus police, Mayor Andrew Ginther said, "We will not allow these shootings to diminish our sense of safety or change the way we live."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.