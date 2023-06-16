Police: Robbery suspect shows gun, threatens to shoot employees at Easton bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect who threatened to shoot bank employees during a robbery on Friday.
Police said the suspect entered the Huntington Bank located at 3931 Morse Crossing in Easton around 9:30 a.m.
After approaching the teller, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money while threatening to shoot people.
Police said the suspect received an undetermined amount of money and left in a gray sedan with tinted windows.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, weighs about 170 pounds and is between 6 feet, 1 inch and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and gray pants.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-465-8477.