Giant Pins, grocery store among plans for second phase of Peninsula in Columbus

The new additions in this second phase include residential apartments, a hotel, a grocery store and a Pins Mechanical Co.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus and the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation are working on second phase of The Peninsula that will cost $290 million.



The existing Peninsula development, located on the western edge of downtown near Franklinton, includes office space, apartments and a hotel that will be getting even more additions in the second phase.

The new development will feature:

150,000 square feet of office space

at least 300 residential apartments

A 120 room hotel

Pins Mechanical Co.

A grocery store

400-space parking garage

The planned Pins Mechanical Co. will be 40,000 square feet, making it the largest in central Ohio, surpassing the Easton location.

With this second phase, more than 750 new permanent jobs are anticipated along with an initial 1,800 construction jobs.

“Phase two of The Peninsula will be transformational in the continued development of this new urban district, furthering downtown as an economic anchor for the city,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “In addition to the growth in jobs, residents and hotel rooms, The Peninsula will continue to flourish as a highly sought-after destination for visitors, residents and employers.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2024, with completion by 2027.

The grand opening celebration for Phase One of The Peninsula will take place on Thursday, Sep. 14.