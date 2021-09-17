x
Man killed in east Columbus shooting

A man was killed in a shooting at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed after he was shot in the chest Thursday night in east Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police said the man was found shot at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police believe this shooting is connected to two other shootings that took place on the 600 block of Gilbert Street around 10:50 p.m. and the 1500 Block of E Main Street at 10:35 p.m. 

RELATED: Police investigating string of Columbus shootings believed to be targeting homeless men

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

