COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting near downtown Columbus Thursday night.

According to police, they were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person was pronounced at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

Police have set up a perimeter as they look for a possible suspect.