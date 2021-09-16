Police: 'Mass inmate disturbance' at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Athens County

The disturbance is "contained" according to Nelsonville police. There is no threat to the public.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Officers and deputies are on the scene of a "mass inmate disturbance" at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers were called to the jail to assist with the disturbance.

The disturbance is "contained" according to Nelsonville police and there is no threat to the public.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says their special response team was called to the scene around 2:50 p.m. Their negotiators were unable to talk to the inmates causing the disturbance.

Deputies breached the doors and used non-lethal control on the inmates, including tear gas and flashbangs.

Smith says the situation was contained around 4:30 p.m. and no inmates or officers were injured.

There is no word on what caused the disturbance.

The jail opened in 1998 and serves Athens, Hocking, Morgan, Perry and Vinton Counties.