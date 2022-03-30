Dublin police to host bicycle donation drive this weekend

This year’s drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dublin Justice Center, located at 6565 Commerce Parkway.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin police will host a bicycle donation drive this Saturday to help equip children with free bikes as warm weather returns to central Ohio.

This marks the second year the Dublin Police Department has partnered with the Starfish Assignment for the Bikes & Badges drive.

This year’s drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dublin Justice Center, located at 6565 Commerce Parkway. Bikes of all sizes, including tricycles and balance bikes, will be accepted as long as they are in good condition, according to a release.

More than 200 bicycles were donated during last year’s drive, a Dublin police spokesperson said. Those bikes were then distributed at Columbus Recreation and Parks centers throughout Linden, the Hilltop and East Columbus.