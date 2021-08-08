Cops and Barbers connects kids with Reynoldsburg officers; offers haircuts and school supplies

The program aims to help young children start the school year right by inspiring pride and confidence through fresh haircuts.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — There’s no better feeling than a fresh haircut and some students had the opportunity to get one before the new school year starts.

Starfish Assignment Licking County partnered with the Reynoldsburg Division of Police hosted its first Cops and Barbers event Sunday.

The program aims to help young children start the school year right by inspiring pride and confidence through fresh haircuts. The Starfish Assignment Columbus and the Columbus Division of Police first organized this event in 2018.

This is the first time the event has happened in Reynoldsburg and Robert King, a community resource officer for the city, had the opportunity to organize it.

"There are kids out there who can't their haircut and get the things they need before they head out to school," he said. "By giving these kids haircuts and a bookbag full of school supplies, that is an awesome thing we can do for the community."

Our first Cops & Barbers event was a huge success! We had such a great day with Reynoldsburg Division Of Police, the... Posted by Starfish Assignment Licking County on Sunday, August 8, 2021

The boys received haircuts and the girls decorated water bottles with some of the officers. The kids were also given new backpacks filled with school supplies.

The officers interacted with the kids as well. More than 100 children were either able to get a haircut or make a craft with an officer.