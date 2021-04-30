Central Ohio police agencies to deliver more than 400 bicycles to kids in need

Columbus police officers refurbished and repaired the bikes and Dublin police donated bike helmets.

Remember being a kid and all you wanted to do was ride your bike all summer?

Just in time for the season, police across central Ohio are making that possible for hundreds of kids.

In a partnership organized by the Starfish Assignment, the Columbus Division of Police teamed up with Dublin Police, the Ohio State University Police, and officers from John Glenn Columbus International Airport to donate bikes.

The donations from across central Ohio resulted in more than 400 bikes for the Bikes & Badges program.

Columbus police officers refurbished and repaired the bikes and Dublin police donated bike helmets.

Police began to deliver those bikes to kids at multiple Columbus Recreation and Parks centers on Thursday.